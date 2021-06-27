Ankita Lokhande clears the air on her participating in Bigg Boss 15: Not going to be part of the show

Ankita Lokhande shared a post in regard to the reality show Bigg Boss. Her fans came out in her support and asked her not to worry about haters.

The most controversial reality show Bigg Boss has always managed to grab attention. And now, once again it has done it. To remember, during the grand finale of season 14, host had announced that Season 15 will once again welcome commoners inside the house. And now fresh reports are coming in that celebrities have been approached for the show. But still, there is no confirmation. However, amid this, a report claimed that Ankita Lokhande will be taking part in the show.

But today, she came out and dismissed it saying that she will not be part of the show. She took to her official Instagram handle and wrote, "It has come to my notice that certain sections of media have been speculating that I will be participating in Bigg Boss this year. I would like them and everyone at large to know and make a note that I am not going to be a part of the show. The rumours of my participation are baseless. People have been too quick to send me their hatred for something I am not even part off.”

Fans have shown their support to her post and wrote, “That's sad.. Ppl r too fast to judge.” Another wrote, “Stay strong, don’t worry about haters.”

To note, Balika Vadhu fame Neha Marda was offered Bigg Boss 15 but she refused to do the show. According to a report Anusha Dandekar, Disha Vakhani, Parth Samthaan have been approached by the makers of BB15. Rubina Dilaik was the winner of Bigg Boss 14.

