Ankita Lokhande to don Manish Malhotra’s outfits for her and Vicky Jain’s wedding festivities

The gorgeous actress Ankita Lokhande will be getting married to beau Vicky Jain and the pre-wedding festivities are going on in full swing. The actress is seen leaving no stone unturned to make it one of the most happening weddings of the television industry. As per the latest reports, Pavitra Rishta actress will be wearing a stunning lehenga from ace designer Manish Malhotra’s collection.

Ankita Lokhande is also a massive fan of his work and as per report by ETimes, she will also be joining his brides brigade.

Ankita has always been fan of Manish's style and colours of his clothing-line. ETimes TV has reported that she is going to wear some his outfits in the major events of her wedding that have already started.

Recently, there were reports that Ankita's fiance Vicky Jain went to Siddhivinayak to seek Ganpati Bappa's blessing but Ankita unable to make it due to her injured foot.

Talking about Manish Malhotra, Ankita Lokhande has worn numerous of his outfits in the past in her TV and film appearances as well as events. She was a prominent face at Malhotra's Mijwan show in 2018. There are other designers' outfits too that she's going to sport on her wedding events on 12, 13, 14 December, but mostly, she will be donning Manish's outfits for the functions, as per the sources close to Ankita.



