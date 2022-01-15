Ankita Lokhande dons traditional attire for her first Makar Sankranti post wedding; VIDEO

Ankita Lokhande is among the most popular names in the television industry. The actress became popular with her show Pavitra Rishta. She was in the limelight in the last few weeks as she got married to her long-time boyfriend, Vicky Jain. The actress got married in a grand event in December. Ankita has shared a video recently as she had worn a beautiful saree to celebrate Makar Sankranti with her in-laws.

In the video shared by the actress, she is seen wearing a black saree with red border. Ankita had accessorised her look with pearl jewels including headband, waistband, arm band, necklace and bangles. Actress is looking beautiful in her traditional attire as she posed with the background of kites. She had shared the post along with her mother, father and Vicky. She shared in the post, “A whole lot of love Increase the sweetness of jaggery Take sweet talk sweet talk Makar Sankranti to you and Best wishes to your family! Happy Makar Sankranti From Mr. and Mrs. Jain.”

See video here-

Ankita's ethnic silk ensemble comes adorned with gold embroidery and a broad patti border in bronze and red colours. The Pavitra Rishta star wore the six yards and flaunted the pallu. The actor teamed it with a solid black blouse and standout jewel pieces. She wore green bangles, gold bracelets, a single thread mangalsutra and white and red beaded matha patti with matching Maharashtrian nath, baju bandh, earrings, layered necklace, hath fool and kamar bandh. Her accessories accentuated the traditional look. Ankita's accentuated the look for Makar Sankranti, which included centre-parted open hair, dainty bindi, subtle smoky eye shadow, pink lip shade, sleek eyeliner, mascara-adorned eyelashes.



