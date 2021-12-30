Ankita Lokhande drops NEW Mehendi pics, looks ecstatic as she happily dances with hubby Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande just shared some new pictures from her Mehendi night, and they are all things happy and colorful. For the uninitiated, popular television actress Ankita Lokhande tied the nuptial knot with longtime beau Vicky Jain this December. It was a grand affair with several pre-wedding festivities including Mehendi, Sangeet, Haldi, and an engagement as well. While it has been a couple of weeks since her special day, Ankita is not yet over with sharing glimpses from her big fat Indian wedding, and so aren’t we!

A few moments back, Ankita Lokhande took to her Instagram space and shared a slew of pictures from her Mehendi night. In the photos, Ankita can be seen donning bright and beautiful ethnic wear in hues of red. Her hair is seen is a stylish low bun, while her makeup is on fleek. It is impossible to miss her bridal glow in these happy pictures. In one of them, we see her dancing beside hubby Vicky Jain, who looks equally dapper in ethnic clothing. Sharing these pictures, Ankita captioned the post with a beautiful line that read, “What is yours will find you”.

Take a look:

Ankita and Vicky got married in a well-known hotel in Mumbai on the 14th of December. It was quite a star-studded affair with several celebrities from the television industry arriving at the wedding to join the couple in their happiness. Both Ankita and Vicky looked stunning in reputed fashion designer, Manish Malhotra’s outfits on their D-Day. Kangana Ranaut, who shared screen space with Ankita in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, was seen there as well.

