Ankita Lokhande drops sweetest birthday wishes for beau Vicky Jain: Your best is NOW with ME

Ankita Lokhande, who is currently busy in the shooting of Pavitra Rishta 2.0, is very happy today and has all the reasons to be. The actress is celebrating her beau Vicky Jain’s birthday. She has shared a beautiful video on her official Instagram handle and also penned a cute and loving message for him. The actress has also gifted him his favourite earphones which was a surprise for him.

Taking to her official photo-sharing app handle, Ankita wrote, “Your best years are ahead of you and your best is NOW with ME and I promise I will be there for you at life’s every up and down and the in-between. Happy birthday my man @jainvick.” In the video, both are looking too cute. We can see how she is surprising him. She has gifted her iPhone earphones and this shocked Vicky. His happiness is completely visible in the video.

Both also hugged each other and also kissed. Vicky thanked the actress for the gift. To note, she always shares a lot of pictures and videos with the birthday boy and also pens sweet messages for him. Fans also wished him on the special occasion.

A few weeks ago, she had shared a picture with him and wrote, “At some part of life or the other we all become memories for others. So make sure you be a good one.” Both have been dating for a long time now. The actress had also shared a motion poster of the Pavitra Rishta 2.0 and it will be aired on ZEE5.

