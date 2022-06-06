Ankita Lokhande feels grateful as she & husband Vicky Jain emerge as winners on Smart Jodi; Shares VIDEO

The results of one of the most popular reality Tv shows, Smart Jodi were declared last night. The show featured 10 celebrity couples who competed among themselves numerous entertaining tasks and activities. The show started in February this year, and after several tasks and competitions, the audience's favourite couple Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain, have won the reality show. Ankita and Vicky got married in December 2021, and they are very thrilled about their victory. Ankita took to social media as she flaunted the trophy and expressed gratitude for making them the First Smart Jodi.

Pavitra Rishta actress Ankita Lokhande shared a small video with numerous glimpses from the grand finale event. She also shared a picture with the special guests, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia. The happiness on the faces of Ankita and Vicky was quite evident as they held the trophy. Ankita wrote in the captions, “India’s 1st smart Jodi Grateful #smartjodi #anvikikahaani.”

See post here-

She had earlier shared a post with Vicky Jain offering a glimpse of the winning moment, she wrote, “Look how far we’ve come my baby We are meant to be We were meant to MAKE IT LARGE.”

The show over the months saw many beautiful moments between Ankita and Vicky. In fact, in one of the promos, she had said, "Jabse inka saath mila hai, I have been a different person altogether. He's a balanced guy, who brings balance to my life. I just want to say thank you for everything that you have done for me."

Other prominent contestants of the show included Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami, Bhagyashree and Himalay, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, Monalisa and Vikraant Singh, Natalya Ilina and Rahul Mahajan, Krishnamachari Srikkanth and Vidya, Pallavi Shukla and Ankit Tiwari, and Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee.

