Ankita Lokhande gently chides Vicky Jain over social media etiquettes as they wish fans on Diwali; WATCH

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain celebrated Diwali together with their friends. Meanwhile, check out a video of the duo on social media.

The entire country came together to celebrate Diwali last weekend and so did our beloved celebrities from the world of showbiz. Ankita Lokhande also observed the special occasion with her beau Vicky Jain and a few other friends including Sana Makbul and Aparna Dixit. Social media is abuzz with multiple pictures of the Pavitra Rishta actress along with the rest as she celebrated the festival of lights with them. The diva looked stunning in a red lehenga that she wore on the occasion.

But as of now, a video featuring Ankita and Vicky Jain has been doing rounds on social media. That is because the actress is seen schooling her man instead of showering love on him. It so happened that the couple and their friends wished everyone ‘Happy Diwali’ in the video. However, she disapproved of the way Vicky wished and reminded him of social media etiquette. She is even heard saying, “Baby you don’t talk like this on social media.”

Check out the video below:

The actress earlier also shared a few lovey-dovey pictures with Vicky on her Instagram handle thereby sending the fans into a frenzy. The latter was also present during Bhai Dooj celebrations at Ankita’s place on Monday. The two of them have been dating each other for quite some time and have been quite vocal about the same. A few days back, the Manikarnika actress had also penned an appreciation post for Vicky Jain while apologizing to him for all the criticism he faced in the course of time.

