Ankita Lokhande gets nostalgic as she plays Sushant Singh Rajput’s song Kai Po Che: Still get goosebumps

Ankita Lokhande, former girlfriend of late Sushant Singh Rajput, remembers him on Makar Sankranti. The late Bollywood actor Sushant had left for heavenly abode on June 14, 2020.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Pavitra Rishta co-star and ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande remembered the late actor on the auspicious Makar Sankranti festival. The actress is one of few celebrities of the film industry who had raised her voice over Sushant’s death. In past, the actress had also participated in various initiatives that sought justice for him. She never fails to remember the late actor on any occasion. On Makar Sankranti, Ankita shared a video on her Instagram handle and played a song from the late actor’s debut film Kai Po Che.

Coming back to her Instagram post, the video shows Ankita flying kite and in the background, Kai Po Che song is being played. She has captioned the video, "I still get goosebumps when I listen to this song. What a film and what a journey with so many memories @pragyakapoor_ @gattukapoor. Wishing everyone a very happy makarsankranti #kaipoche. Shot and edited by one and only my brother @imtanmaykhutal super proud of u Tanmay." The actress is seen wearing a black long skirt paired with a polka dot shirt. She opted for soft makeup with her hair half tied.

Pragya Kapoor also commented on the post and shared heart emojis. Fans showered love on the post. Ankita and Sushant dated each other when they were working on the serial Pavitra Rishta.

Ankita rose to fame from her serial Pavitra Rishta. She made her Bollywood debut with Maanikarna which also starred . The film was a hit and did well at box office. The actress was last seen in Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff and . The film was helmed by Ahmed Khan.

