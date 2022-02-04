Ankita Lokhande gets ready 'like a bride' for husband Vicky Jain; See her traditional look

Popular television actress Ankita Lokhande got married to her longtime boyfriend Vicky Jain on 14th December 2021. The couple had grand pre-wedding and wedding celebrations and the actress looked absolutely gorgeous at those events. After the wedding, she is often spotted in traditional attire like sari and suits. She is presently visiting her in-laws in Bilaspur and has shared pictures in saree.

Ankita Lokhande is presently at the paternal home of her husband Vicky Jain. The new bride received a grand welcome as she entered the house. There were beautiful floral arrangements, and crackers were burnt, for her grand welcome. She was seated on a massive sofa and was showered with gifts by her family. She was seen wearing a beautiful green saree in the picture with broad borders. She accessorized her look with a gold neckpiece, earring, and green bangle set. She was seen standing near a beautiful rangoli. She captioned, “It’s a beautiful feeling to get ready everyday like a bride just for you @jainvick”.

Their wedding was held in Mumbai and it was nothing less than a dream. The couple has been sharing cute pictures and videos on Instagram, after their marriage. They had a grand engagement ceremony with a special performance. It was followed by fun-filled pre-wedding functions. They had a royal wedding the next day and the couple looked gorgeous in the wedding attire. Ankita Lokhande had ditched the traditional red lehenga and wore a golden one with a beautiful long veil. There was a grand reception which was attended by industry friends. She had also shared the video of her post-wedding functions on social media.

On the work front, Ankita is currently seen in the second season of ‘Pavitra Rishta’ opposite Shaheer Sheikh. The show streams on Zee5.



