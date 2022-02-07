Ankita Lokhande gets slammed for sharing a dance video post Lata Mangeshkar’s demise

Veteran singer and the Nightingale of the country, Lata Mangeshkar left for her heavenly abode recently. The death of the singer was a major loss to the whole entertainment industry and the people fan of her voice. Actress Ankita Lokhande was recently slammed by the netizens for disrespecting the legend by passing a dancing video of herself on that day.

The actress received the wrath of netizens after she posted a video on her social media account wherein, she can be seen dancing in the car to Harrdy Sindhu's popular 'Bijlee' song. Internet users slammed her for sharing it on the day of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's sad demise. In the video, Ankita is seen in the car with her husband. She is seen grooving to the beats of 'Bijlee Bijlee'.

Several users pointed out in the comments how Ankita should be mourning Lata Ji's demise instead of dancing since she belongs to the same fraternity.

One user wrote, "Thoda condolence dikha lo madam ye sab kal bhi kar sakti ho...(Madam, you should pay your condolences, you can do all this tomorrow)."

Another commented, "Have some shame...When the whole nation is mourning for Lata Di demise, you are posting videos of dancing and enjoying...that too when you are from the same fraternity. A shameless woman who got fame from the death of her Ex-Boyfriend."

For the unversed, Lata Mangeshkar's demise came as a blow to many in the industry and across the country. The legendary singer had been hospitalized for Covid-19. She was also diagnosed with pneumonia. She was put on ventilator support and declared critical on February 5. On February 6, Lata Mangeshkar (92) breathed her last. She was cremated with full state honours. The Government of India also announced two days of State mourning as a mark of respect.

Several television celebs including Gaurav Khanna, Nakuul Mehta, Kapil Sharma, Hina Khan, and Mouni Roy paid condolences to the departed soul on social media.



