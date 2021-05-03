Ankita Lokhande gives major couple goals with beau Vicky Jain as she reveals how their 'world's changed'; PICS

Ankita Lokhande posted a romantic picture with her boyfriend Vicky Jain as love is in the air for the couple.

The Pavitra Rishta star Ankita Lokhande recently took to her social media to share her happiness of being in a relationship with boyfriend Vicky Jain. The actress shared love-filled pictures with him on social media as they looked adorably at each other. The couple has been dating for a long time and have been a strong support system for each other in all the good and bad times. The actress also shared romantic captions with the pictures as she cherished the beautiful moments with her love.

In the post, the lovey dovey couple is seen posing for the camera as in t-shirts. Ankita is seen wearing a light pink loose t-shirt along with blue jeans, while Vicky Jain is wearing light yellow t-shirt with jeans. They are celebrating their love by cutting a cake as they spend some intimate time with one another. They had decorated the space with blue lights and placed candle light alongside the cake.

For one picture, Ankita wrote “The tides move in harmony with you,” and in another she has written, “Worlds change, When eyes Meet.” In another one she wrote “I WONDER a lot” as she makes a quirky expression while talking to Vicky Jain.

See posts here-

The actress often shares her gorgeous pictures on social media, but it is an absolute delight to see her posting adorable pictures with boyfriend Vicky Jain. He has been with her for the last three years and she has often expressed that she is lucky to have his support.

Also read-Ankita Lokhande is 'celebrating life not just festival' on occasion of Gudi Pahwa; Dons a traditional attire

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×