Ankita Lokhande gives a sneak peek of her new house in 'Tulsi Virani' style; Watch

Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain are among the most talked-about celebs in the entertainment industry. The duo had dated for several years and tied the knot in December 2021. Their wedding was truly a grand celebration and attended by numerous celebs and their friends from the industry. A while ago, Ankita and Vicky had announced shared the news of buying a new house for themselves. Now, the duo has finally shifted to their new abode and are elated.

Now, Ankita offered a digital tour of her lavish house but with a twist. She imitated Smriti Irani's character Tulsi from 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' and gave a glimpse of her luxurious house and also introduced her family. With the iconic Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi title song playing in the background, the video started with Ankita greeting the way Tulsi does and then showing her family members including her in-laws, her mother and Vicky. Apart from this, we get to see the expansive living room where the guests are seated, and also she gave a glimpse of her kitchen and temple. The actress also expressed in the caption that she enjoyed recreating this video.

Sharing this video, Ankita captioned, "Archana Deshmukh X Tulsi Virani I had super fun in recreating this video with my family at our housewarming puja! This one for you @ektarkapoor & @smritiiraniofficial ma'am, tulsi will be in our hearts forever! Hope you both love this". Both Ekta Kapoor and Smriti Irani showered love on the actress for her recreation. Smriti commented 'God bless.' On the other hand, Ekta Kapoor went ahead to praise the actress stating, 'This is beyond cute archana.'

Recently, Ankita gave a sneak peek of her Graha Pravesh puja and First Rasoi in her new house on her Instagram handle. The actress looked gorgeous as she was draped in a beautiful red and golden saree.

Speaking of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, the duo had participated in the reality show 'Smart Jodi' and after competing in several tasks, they were declared the winner of the show.

