Ankita Lokhande grooves with beau Vicky Jain as they begin pre wedding celebrations; PICS

December is the month full of joy for actress Ankita Lokhande as she will be getting married to her long-time boyfriend Vicky Jain. The actress’ happiness knew no bound as she is seen rejoicing and dancing with Vicky and friends. It is also her birthday month, which has doubled the celebrations for the couple. The duo recently had a small pre-wedding celebrations with close friends.

The Pavitra Rishta actress has shared several videos and pictures from the celebration night. Ankita wore a gold shimmery lace sari with a floral hairdo. Vicky wore a pastel shade, elegant bandhgala and trousers. The couple can be seen dancing and posing with their friends.

Here are a few pics and videos from the party:

Ankita and Vicky recently got snapped as they stepped outside to invite a few friends personally. They were all smiles as the media questioned them, ‘Abhi shaadi ka mahina shuru ho raha hai kal se’ (The wedding month is beginning from tomorrow). Reportedly, Ankita is getting married on the 14th of the month.

Ankita replied ‘right’ and Vicky said, ‘Sab hone wala hai’ (Everything will happen). Vicky was also laughing when he was addressed as ‘jiju’ by the photographers.

As per reports, it is going to be a 3-day affair in the city. Ankita has taken special care for all the themes of her wedding functions. Her friends Amruta Khanvilkar and Abhidnya Bhave will be organising a kelvan prior to the wedding. Bride-to-be Ankita also had a bachelorette party a few days back with her girlfriends.



