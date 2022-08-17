Ankita Lokhande had a blast in Goa with Vicky Jain, Arjun Bijlani, Ashita Dhawan, Claudia Ciesla & others; VID

Ankita Lokhande is one of the leading names in the telly industry and has been part of numerous successful projects. The actress rose to fame with her show Pavitra Rishta, which made her audience's favourite. The actress is married to her beau Vicky Jain and the couple loves to go on trips and enjoy time with one another. They are presently in Goa along with their friends and having a gala time together.

In the video shared by Ankita Lokhande, she is seen enjoying the time with her husband Vicky Jain, and other friends including Arjun Bijlani, Neha Swami, Ashita Dhawan, Claudia Ciesla and others. Ankita Lokhande and Arjun Bijlani were last seen in the reality show Smart Jodi, with their respective spouses. In the video, Ankita Lokhande looks gorgeous in a blue backless slit dress, and her hair is braided beautifully. She is offering beachy vibes with her dance moves and her looks.

Ravivaar With Star Parivaar host, Arjun Bijlani and his wife Neha Swami are seen twinning in black outfits. Neha had sported a black shirt dress with a statement necklace. Ankita wrote in the captions, “All I need is love”

Ankita is enjoying her post-marriage phase with her husband Vicky Jain in their new house. She recently shared a post on the occasion of completing six months of their wedding. Ankita went on her Instagram to share a note that reads, “Happy 6 months to us baby Thanku family to making it so special. Love u guys… special thanks to my lovely bhabhi for making it so memorable. I m already missing everyone. Jaldi aana wapas.. lots of love Riya Vivaan chachi is missing u.”

Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande got married on December 14, 2021. The couple had participated in Smart Jodi and they became the winner of the season.

