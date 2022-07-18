Ankita Lokhande had a blast with her girlfriends Ashita Dhawan, Aparna Dixit & others; See PICS

Ankita Lokhande is one of the most popular actresses of the telly industry. She became a household name with her role of Archana in the daily soap, Pavitra Rishta. The actress is known for her fun nature and she loves to party with her friends. She recently had a gala time at a reunion with her friends. Ankita shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram where she can be seen posing with Mishti Tyagi, Jia Mustafa, Aparna Dixit, Ashita Dhawan, and others.



Ankita shared pictures posing with her favourite girls. She also shared a couple of her selfie pictures in the post as she looks adorable in a bun. Everyone looks like they had a wonderful time meeting each other after days. It was a perfect day out for the girls. Ankita captioned the post, “Kyu ki har ek friend zaroori hota hai.”



Take a look at the post:



After posting it on Instagram her friends Mishti Tyagi, Ashita Dhawan and Aparna Dixit commented on the post. Mishti writes, “DIL DOSTI PYAR in luvfzo ki gehrayion me humse basaya apna Ghar sansaar”, Ashita says, “Ohhhhhh myyyyyy godddddd itni cuteness ek saath dil khush hogaya babyyyyyyy”, and Aparna comments, “much needed.”



Even fans comment on their posts, one fan writes, “Ankita Ma'am looking gorgeous”, another fan commented, “All girls looking beautiful”, and one more user said “beautiful ladies”.

Ankita, is enjoying her post marriage phase with husband Vicky Jain in their new house. She recently shared a post on the occasion of completing six months of their wedding. Ankita went on her Instagram to share a note that reads, “Happy 6 months to us baby Thanku family to making it so special. Love u guys… special thanks to my lovely bhabhi for making it so memorable. I m already missing everyone. Jaldi aana wapas.. lots of love Riya Vivaan chachi is missing u.”

Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande got married to each other on December 14, 2021.

