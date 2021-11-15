Ankita Lokhande to have a bachelorette party in Goa ahead of December wedding with beau Vicky Jain?

With December inching closer, the entertainment industry is abuzz with news and speculations of several winter weddings. Speaking of which, popular actress Ankita Lokhande will be reportedly tying the knot with beau Vicky Jain in December as well. Now, as per the latest reports in a leading daily, Ankita is also planning to have a bachelorette party in Goa ahead of her wedding.

As per reports, Ankita and Vicky will be exchanging wedding vows on 12th December in Mumbai’s Grand Hyatt hotel. The couple has also booked a few rooms for the guests. According to a report in ETimes TV, a close friend of Ankita informed that the Pavitra Rishta actress is planning a bachelorette party ahead of her big day. “The marriage functions will be spread over three days from December 12 to December 14 and many celebrities will be performing at her marriage functions the list is being finalized and Badshah could be one of them. All the plans are in place and the invitations will be sent out shortly,'' the source said.

Previously, Pinkvilla exclusively learned from a source close to the development, that wedding preparations have begun in full swing. “Ankita’s family is flying down from Indore, while Vicky’s family is coming from his hometown too. Ankita and Vicky will be getting married in a traditional ceremony, which will be followed by a reception where more guests will be invited. The duo is currently finalising their guest list. Meanwhile, there will be a sangeet function as well, and Ankita and Vicky’s close friends have already started planning for the same,” informed the source.

