Ankita Lokhande hints at taking a break from social media; Assures fans ‘it’s not a goodbye’

Ankita Lokhande’s recent Instagram post is grabbing a lot of attention as she hints about taking a break from social media.

Ankita Lokhande has been one of the most talked about actresses in the television industry. The diva, who had made her debut with Ekta Kapoor’s Pavitra Rishta around 12 years ago wherein she played the lead role, has proved her mettle time and again. In fact, not just with her acting prowess, Ankita has been also been the talk of the town because of her stunning looks and fashion sense. This isn’t all. She has also been a social media star and often manages to keep the fans intrigued with her Instagram posts.

However, her recent Instagram post has been making the headlines for a different reason as the Pavitra Rishta actress has dropped hints of taking a break from social media. Yes! You read it right. Although Ankita didn’t confirm taking a break from social media, looks like she is in a social media detox. However, she did assure her fans that she isn’t quitting social media and that she will be back on Instagram. Ankita’s post read, “It’s not a goodbye, it’s a see you later”.

Take a look at Ankita Lokhande’s Instagram post:

Meanwhile, Ankita has also forayed into films and has received a positive response for her stint on the big screen. She made her debut with starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi wherein she had won hearts with her performance as Jhalkari Bai. Ankit was last seen in Tiger Shroff and starrer Baaghi 3 which was released in 2020 and was paired opposite Riteish Deshmukh.

