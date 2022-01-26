Ankita Lokhande on how life has changed for her after marrying Vicky Jain: Blessed to have him as a partner

Ankita Lokhande has all the reasons to grin from ear to ear these days both on the personal and professional front. While she is gearing up for the next season of the much talked about Pavitra Rishta, Ankita had also married beau Vicky Jain recently and is enjoying every bit of her married life. However, when quizzed about how life has changed for her post marriage, the actress states that everything is quite the same for her. In fact, Ankita can’t stop gushing about Vicky for being a supportive partner.

Speaking to Hindustan Times about the same, Ankita said, “Nothing has changed for me after marriage till now. Vicky and me - we have been friends for a very long time. We are very chilled out that way. He is the one who has supported me throughout. I am blessed to have him as a partner. I am an easy person when it comes to work and he is the one who pushes me towards work”. Interestingly, when asked why decided to get married, Ankita left everyone amused with a quirky answer stating that she got married just to spend money and party.

“I got married so I could party. You know we partied for three days? We just wanted to spend that money. I do not think there is a change. What change do people expect? I do not know, nothing has changed for me. It also depends on how you look at it. Some people take it very seriously. It is not a responsibility to fulfil, it is just about happiness. We are happy and that is all that matters,” she added. For the uninitiated, Ankita and Vicky had tied the knot on December 14, 2021, in a grand ceremony in Mumbai.

Also Read: Newlywed Ankita Lokhande is basking with joy as she expresses gratitude for ‘dreams that turned into reality’