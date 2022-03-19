Ankita Lokhande & husband Vicky Jain are all smiles as they celebrate their first Holi post-wedding; See PICS

The whole nation celebrated Holi on March 18 with great fervor and gusto. It was a special year of our television stars too as many of them celebrated their first Holi with their partners post-wedding. From Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar, Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera to Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, these celebrities enjoyed the festival together and also gave some glimpses on social media to their fans. Social media is full of Holi pictures and definitely are a treat to their loved ones.

Speaking of which, a few hours ago, Ankita Lokhande shared a photo featuring her husband Vicky Jain. They both were smiling in the sweet photos as they played with colors. While sharing the photos, the Pavitra Rishta actress wrote, “Happy Holi from us to all of you.” As soon as she posted the picture, her fans showered sweet comments in the comment section. A fan wrote, “That’s we are waiting for the pictures.” Another user commented, “Happy Holi.”

See Ankita Lokhande’s post here:

Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain had also thrown a party on the occassion. Ankita and Vicky were all smiles for the paps as they posed for the paparazzi. While Vicky looked dapper in a white kurta set with white shoes, Ankita amped up her Holi fashion quotient. The party was attended by Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya, Jay Bhanushali , Aditya Redij, and his wife Natasha Sharma.

To note, Ankita and Vicky tied the knot in December last year after dating for a while. Their wedding pictures were all over the Internet and were a treat for their fans.