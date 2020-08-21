Ankita Lokhande joins Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta & urges fans to take part in global prayer meet

Sushant Singh Rajput's global prayer meet will be held worldwide on August 22, 2020. Just like the late actor's sister, his former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande has also urged people to be a part of it.

Fans and loved ones of Sushant Singh Rajput have finally heaved a sigh of relief as the late actor’s case has now been handed over to the CBI. The Supreme Court announced this verdict on August 19. A 15-member CBI team has already reached Mumbai and has begun with the investigation. Meanwhile, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been continuously organizing meets and campaigns on social media for her brother. Recently, she invited everyone for yet another global prayer meet.

Ankita Lokhande has also joined Shweta now and shared the same piece of information on her Instagram handle. For the unversed, this prayer meeting includes a Samuhik 108 Gayatri Mantra Jaap. As per the post, 125000 individuals will recite the mantra on 22nd August. The time slot for the same is 11 am (EST) and 8.30 pm (IST). The actress has further mentioned in her caption, “Gayatri Mantra helps in purification. Let’s all pray that the negativity is destroyed and God bestows us with the courage to fight for the right!”

Check out the post below:

Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode on 14th June. But the debates and controversies revolving around his untimely demise have further intensified in the past two months. While the CBI begins its probe in this matter, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is running a separate investigation that includes a probe on the money laundering angle. The agency has interrogated Rhea Chakraborty, her brother, Sushant’s former business manager Shruti Modi, his sister Meetu Singh, Siddharth Pithani, and many others in this regard.

