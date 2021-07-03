Ankita Lokhande looking forward to Pavitra Rishta 2; Has this to say when quizzed about Sushant Singh Rajput

There are media reports that the makers of Pavitra Rishta are coming with the second season of the show. Here’s what Ankita Lokhande has to say about it.

Zee TV’s popular show Pavitra Rishta has been one of the most loved family dramas on Indian television for more than one reason. The show not only marked Ankita Lokhande’s acting debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, but their chemistry also won hearts. And now almost after 6 years since the show went off air, there are reports that the makers are returning with the second season of Pavitra Rishta. Indeed, the reports have also got the viewers excited about the family drama.

Amid this, Ankita, who played the lead role of Archana in Pavitra Rishta, was quizzed about her reaction to Pavitra Rishta 2 when she was papped in the city lately. To this, the actress stated that is looking forward to the show. During the interaction with the paps, Ankita said, “Abhi aa raha hai, dekhna aap. Main toh bahut excited hu. (It is coming, you should see it. I am very excited)”. Later, the pap also mentioned about missing Sushant Singh Rajput in the second season of Pavitra Rishta. To this, Ankita responded, "Chotu bade ho jao (Chotu, grow up)”.

Check out Ankita Lokhande’s reaction to Pavitra Rishta 2 here:

Earlier, Ankita had also penned a heartwarming post on social media as Pavitra Rishta clocked 12 years. She wrote, “12Years!! Ohh, Yes Yes It's 12 Years Of Pavitra Rishta, Time Flies Really Quickly. With more than 66 Awards #Pavitrarishta remains to be one of the most loved shows on Indian Television. Here's to 12 glorious years of this iconic show. Which not only gave me Archana but love all across the globe and made me who I'm today. The story that celebrates joy of life, love, family and friendship.”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Usha Nadkarni won't be a part of Ankita Lokhande starrer Pavitra Rishta 2.0; Here's why

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×