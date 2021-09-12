Ankita Lokhande looks ethereal in a traditional Maharashtrian look & it's her nath we can't unsee

Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh starrer Pavitra Rishta 2.0 will be soon airing on screen. The show has been in the news after the makers announced it. It is one of the most-watched shows also after late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. He essayed the role of Manav which will now be played by Shaheer. Amid all this, the actress is celebrating the Ganpati festival. She has organized a puja at her place and also shared pictures on her handle.

In one of the pictures, Ankita is seen wearing a nath and it will not be wrong to say that it is stealing all the light. Clad in a pink colour kurta with printed dupatta, the actress wore a nath with her hairs open. She is looking very beautiful with minimalistic makeup and light pink colour lipstick. She has opted for minimal jewellery. She has also shared other ceremonies videos on her Instagram stories. The actress is also seen dancing in one of the videos.

The show Pavitra Rishta 2.0 will start from September 15 on ZEE5. The second season trailer has also been released and it has increased the excitement among the fans. Recently, the actress had shared pictures of her and Shaheer in their new look.

The actress had said in an interview about her first meeting with Sushant Singh Rajput. She called it very weird. It is worth mentioning here that the actress and Sushant’s pair were adored by fans. They became a household name after this show.

