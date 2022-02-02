Ankita Lokhande looks graceful in a red saree as she attends family pooja with Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande is presently enjoying her honeymoon period as she got married to beau Vicky Jain last month. The couple had a grand wedding in Mumbai, which was attended by their friends and family members. The actress was recently seen at the airports as she boarded the flight with Vicky. Now she has shared pictures from a religious ceremony that they attended.

In the pictures shared by the actress, she is looking absolutely beautiful red saree with traditional stonework jewellery. She had worn a Bandhani print saree with a broad golden border. She had worn sindoor, chooda and mangalsutra as well. Vicky is seen wearing a white dhoti and T-shirt. The couple is accompanied by Vicky’s parents and other family members. Ankita shared in the caption, “New bonds and new learning’s”.

See post here:

Ankita tied the knot with Vicky on 14th December last year. They had a grand engagement ceremony with a special performance. It was followed by fun-filled pre-wedding functions. They had a royal wedding the next day and the couple looked gorgeous in the wedding attire. Ankita Lokhande had ditched the traditional red lehenga and wore a golden one with a beautiful long veil. There was a grand reception which was attended by industry friends. She had also shared the video of her post-wedding functions on social media, as she entered Vicky Jain’s house as his wife.



