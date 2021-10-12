Ankita Lokhande makes 'a promise forever' as she shares a mushy PIC with beau Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande is one of the most followed actresses in the entertainment industry. The actress has come a long way in her career. She became a household name after her performance in the first season of Pavitra Rishta. Apart from this, the actress always shares pictures and videos on her social handle. She enjoys a huge fan following. Her pictures with beau Vicky Jain also trend and this time again she has shared another mushy picture with him on her Instagram.

In the photo, Ankita is wearing a nude dress as she held Vicky's hand in the picture. She captioned it, “Yeh Waada Raha,” (This Promise stays). Actress Amruta Khanvilkar also reacted to the pictures with a heart emoji. To note, the actress has been dating Vicky for three years now. They are going strong since then. Time and again she has opened up about her marriage plans with him and also confessed that she is excited about the wedding.

Recently, Ankita also shared a video in which she danced to the song ‘Bhaad mein gaya pyaar-vyaar. Yeh love-vove ke character mein apun suit nahi karta’. Fans reacted and called her swagger.

Ankita Lokhande is currently seen in Pavitra Rishta 2. She has worked in Ek Thhi Naayka, Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, among others. The actress made her Bollywood film debut with Kangana Ranaut's 2019 period-drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Baaghi 3.

