Ankita Lokhande to marry beau Vicky Jain in December this year; Reports

Fans have been eagerly waiting for Ankita Lokhade’s marriage. The actress is dating businessman Vicky Jain for a long time and every time their marriage rumours are coming up. But now finally a report is coming in that the couple will be soon tying the knot this year. Yes, you are reading right. They will be getting married this year in December. Yes, the couple will be ending the year with their marriage. The Times of India report has shared the news.

The portal further mentions that the dates have also been decided for their wedding. If reports are to be believed then rumoured dates are 12, 13 and 14. The close friends and relatives have been informed and official invitations are already being processed and will soon be dispatched. The other details of the marriage are under wrap. Well, the actress has always shared pictures and videos with her longtime beau Vicky. Her Instagram feed is filled with lovely moments.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, her co-star Shaheer Sheikh had shared that she is getting married after completing the shoot of the show Pavitra Rishta. She had also shared a sweet post on Vicky’s birthday as she wrote, “Your best years are ahead of you and your best is NOW with ME and I promise I will be there for you at life’s every up and down and the in-between. Happy birthday my man.”

This year, some Bollywood celebrities are also getting married. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are also expected to get married in December this year. But an official confirmation is awaited.

