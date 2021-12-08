Ankita Lokhande misses buddies Rashami Desai, Nishant Bhat as she rests her injured leg ahead of wedding

Ankita Lokhande will be getting married to her long-time boyfriend Vicky Jain. The couple will be tying the wedding knots on December 14. The actress is good friends with Rashami Desai and Nishant Bhat. She often shares pictures with the Uttaran actress. Ankita shared a post on social media where she showed pictures of her sprained leg.

In the recent stories shared by the actress, Ankita wrote that she will be missing her friend at her wedding as they are in the Bigg Boss 15 house presently. Rashami Desai is a new wild card entry to the house. She shared in the caption, “My Buddies I will miss you guys” Nishant Bhat is also of the contestants of the Bigg Boss 15 house.

See post here-

Ankita Lokhande has also shared a picture of her foot which is wrapped in a bandage. The actress shared the post for her boyfriend and wrote, “Talk to my foot”. See post here-

Fans are excited to see Ankita Lokhande tying the knot with Vicky Jain next week. Ankita Lokhande was admitted to a suburban hospital last night. “Ankita sprained her leg and was immediately rushed to the hospital. She has now been discharged but advised bed rest by the doctors,” informed a source.

