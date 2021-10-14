Ankita Lokhande misses her Karanjkar girls as she shares fun BTS video from Pavitra Rishta 2 shoot

Ankita Lokhande is among the leading actress in the television industry. She rose to fame with the show Pavitra Rishta. She also starred in the reboot of the show recently opposite Shaheer Sheikh. She and Shaheer played the lead role of Archana and Manav. The plot is different from the earlier one. The actress had a great time shooting for the series and she has recently shared a BTS video on social media.

In the video, Ankita was seen enjoying the time between shoots along with her co-actors on the sets of Pavitra Rishta 2. She is seen along with Pooja Bhamrrah, Abhidnya Bhave, Tasneem Khan and Suchitra Bandekar. The actress was seen goofing around the sets and enjoying the time together. She wrote in the caption, “Missing my karanjkar girls”.

Pavitra Rishta is very close to the heart of Ankita Lokhande as it gave her the grand exposure. She had shared in a recent interview with Mid-Day, she was overcome with emotions and teared up. "When I listened to the title song, Aasman Mein Jab Tak Sitare Rahenge, it pinched me hard. There are a lot of memories (attached to) the song. I got goosebumps and started crying because I have lived the character of Archana for 12 years."

Shaheer Sheikh had shared with us in an exclusive interview that he was nervous when he had started playing the character. “But it was a big relief for me when Usha (Nadkarni) tai and Ankita Lokhande both approved the way I was looking - they thought I was looking the part. They could feel that earnestness, and the overall aura of the character was there, which was a big confidence booster for me, as they have spent so much time on the show. They were a part of season one and nobody could have judged that better than them.”

