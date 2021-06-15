Ankita Lokhande pens heartfelt note for beau Vicky Jain; Ekta Kapoor reacts

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have been going strong in their relationship. They have been sharing a lot of sweet moments on social media.

Ankita Lokhande and her beau Vicky Jain have often shelled out major relationship goals. They are head over heels in love and never miss a chance in praising each other. Right from walking on the streets to mini-vacation, the actress always shares updates with her fans. And today she took to her Instagram and wrote a heartfelt post for him. She thanked him for everything and for always standing for her in life. Along with this, she has also shared a beautiful picture on her Instagram.

In the picture, she is seen wearing a peach colour saree with her hair done in a bun style. She is also wearing gajra and has applied mehendi in her hands. While Vicky is seen wearing a white T-shirt. It looks like both are spending some quality time. She wrote, ‘I will always be grateful to you. It’s been a very challenging year, and knowing that I have you by my side made all the difference. I don’t know where I’d be without you. I love you more now because of this.’

She further writes, ‘Thank you for coming into my life and making me the happiest girl in the world. Thank you for your love that inspires me to be a better person.’ Ekta Kapoor also reacted to her post and dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

On the work front, she will soon be in the Pavitra Rishta 2.0. As per sources, Shaheer Sheikh will play the iconic Manav role which was earlier played by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

