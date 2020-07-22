Ankita Lokhande pens a note ahead of Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara release: Keep smiling wherever you are

As all eyes are on the release of Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Dil Bechara, the late actor’s former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande penned a heartfelt note on Instagram.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has, undoubtedly, been one of the most heartbreaking news of the year and each one of us is struggling to come in terms with this harsh reality. To recall, he was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14. While the death of the 34 year old actor has left an unfillable void in the industry, the audience will get to witness his magic for one last time in Mukesh Chhabra directorial Dil Bechara opposite Sanjana Sanghi. Needless to say, everyone has been eagerly waiting for the release of the movie.

Interestingly, ahead of the movie release, Sushant’s former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande has penned a heartfelt note on social media. The Pavitra Rishta actress shared a picture of a diya which can be placed in front of a small temple at her home which had idols of Lord Ganesh and Lord Shiva placed. Ankita had also placed a idols Jesus Christ by the side of the diya. In the caption, she shared a prayer which read as, “HOPE, PRAYERS AND STRENGTH !!! Keep smiling wherever you are.”

For the uninitiated, Sushant and Ankita became a household name post their stint in Pavitra Rishta. In fact, the duo also fell in love on the sets and went on to date each other for six years before calling it quits in 2016. Sushant’s demise came as a shock for Ankita who was, reportedly, inconsolable. In fact, she was also seen visiting Sushant’s Mumbai residence post his funeral.

