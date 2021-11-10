Ankita Lokhande pens a romantic note for beau Vicky Jain; Gives a glimpse of her wedding prep
Sharing the picture, Ankita wrote, “EACH OTHER is the best and only thing in life that we have to hold on to @jainvick.” Coming to her Instagram stories, she gave fans a sneak peek of her trousseau. She added a folded hands emoji. She posted a picture of a few pairs of bridal footwear. One of them was a pair of sliders with the words ‘Bride-to-be’ embroidered on it. One of the boxes also had the words ‘Happy Bride’ written on it.
Reports suggest that Ankita and Vicky will get married in the first half of next month on 12, 13 and 14 December. And also that close friends and relatives have been informed and official invitations are already being processed.
Take a look at the post here:
Recently, her co-star Shaheer Sheikh had shared that she is getting married. The actress’ wedding is one of the most awaited events and it will take place in Mumbai. This year, several Bollywood celebrities are also getting married. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha are also expected to get to tie the knot.
Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s wedding; Here’s all you need to know