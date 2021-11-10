Ankita Lokhande pens a romantic note for beau Vicky Jain; Gives a glimpse of her wedding prep

Since a long time, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s wedding rumours were doing rounds. But reports say that the couple is going to tie the knot this December. The speculated wedding dates are also out. Well, the actress has also shared a glimpse of her preparation on her Instagram stories but confirmation is awaited. In between this chaos, she also shared a picture of holding the hand of beau on her Instagram handle today.

Sharing the picture, Ankita wrote, “EACH OTHER is the best and only thing in life that we have to hold on to @jainvick.” Coming to her Instagram stories, she gave fans a sneak peek of her trousseau. She added a folded hands emoji. She posted a picture of a few pairs of bridal footwear. One of them was a pair of sliders with the words ‘Bride-to-be’ embroidered on it. One of the boxes also had the words ‘Happy Bride’ written on it.

Reports suggest that Ankita and Vicky will get married in the first half of next month on 12, 13 and 14 December. And also that close friends and relatives have been informed and official invitations are already being processed.