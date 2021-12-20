Ankita Lokhande performs Griha Pravesh at hubby Vicky Jain's home as they start new beginnings; VIDEO

Popular actress Ankita Lokhande has been trending on social media for past few days as she got married to her long-time boyfriend Vicky Jain. She has been sharing posts from her wedding festivities. Pictures and videos of her post wedding rituals are also making rounds on the internet. She had recently shared a video her Griha Pravesh rituals as she entered Vicky Jain’s home.

In the video shared by Ankita Lokhande, she is seen getting a warm welcome from Vicky Jain’s family members. Ankita shared a video from the day. For the special day, the actress had worn a beautiful blue and silver saree. She and Vicky were seen making their hand marks on wall. Ankita also toppled the vessel filled with rice as she entered her home. She captioned the video as "New beginning’s with Mr.Jain and family."

Earlier Ankita Lokhande had shared pictures from her wedding and wrote: "Love is patient but we're not. Surprise! We're now officially Mr and Mrs Jain."

Ankita was last seen in Pavitra Rishta 2.0. While Ankita Lokhande reprises her role as Archana in the new show, Shaheer Sheikh played the role of Manav. She became a household name after she starred as Archana in the popular television show Pavitra Rishta. Besides Pavitra Rishta, Ankita has featured in shows including Ek Thhi Naayka and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

