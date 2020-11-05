Ankita Lokhande plays with her furry friends Scotch & Hatchi; Says 'My boys are the best'|WATCH

Ankita Lokhande recently took to her social media handle to share an adorable video of herself along with her furry friends, Scotch and Hatchi.

Ankita Lokhande is a pet lover. The actress owns two pet dogs named Scotch and Hatchi. Today, the Manikarnika star took to her social media handle to share an adorable video wherein she can be seen playing and spending quality time with her furry friends. Ankita can be seen wearing printed night suit and goofing around with Scotch and Hatchi in the video. She can be seen trying to feed them. The actress also mentioned in her post that they are the best boys.

While sharing the video on her Instagram handle, Ankita writes, “My boys are the best #scotchhatchi #brothers #myboys #mammasboy.” Soon after she posted the video, many of her and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans started pouring in comments on her post. One of the users wrote, “Please take care scotch think he is u n Sushant baby boy Ankita.” Another one wrote, “im from and praying for Sushant and Disha to get justice.”

Take a look at Ankita Lokhande’s latest post here:

Yesterday, Ankita also celebrated her Karwa Chauth with the furballs and shared a few pictures on her social media handle. She looked gorgeous in a red coloured saree. She wrote in the caption, “Happy karwa chauth to all the beautiful ladies out there.” Take a look:

Recently, the actress shared a note of gratitude for her boyfriend Vicky Jain. She apologized to him for facing a lot of criticism for last few months after her ex-boyfriend, Sushant’s demise and also thanked Vicky for being the support system for her throughout.

On the work front, Ankita Lokhande was last seen in Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff, and Riteish Deshmukh.

