Ankita Lokhande recalls her first ‘awkward’ meeting with Sushant Singh Rajput during Pavitra Rishta promotions

Ankita Lokhande recently opened up on her first meeting with ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput as they met for their show Pavitra Rishta. She shared that the first interaction with him was very weird as he was very angry with her for coming late. The duo worked together in Pavitra Rishta, which went on to become one of the most popular and successful shows of that time. The show was produced by Ekta Kapoor and it went on air in 2009. Now season two of the show will be aired very soon.

The actress shared in an interview with Quint, “It was very weird. I think it was really weird. Sushant was very silent like Shaheer (Sheikh) only I think he was doing his own work. Very much like Shaheer. He used to be on his own...We had to go for a promo shoot and Sushant had come to pick me up from my home and was downstairs. My mother was also there. I remember I got late. My hair and makeup were being done from 4 am and Sushant had reached my place around 5 am.”

She shared that she reached at 6am and he was very angry at her. After she came downstairs, she got into the backseat of the car with her mother and fell asleep. Sushant was so angry that firstly she came late and then went to sleep in the backseat. Hence, he took the car from the driver and drove in a rash manner. Ankita could not understand why he was doing that. Her mother then said 'He is getting angry', to which she replied 'What can I do? He should have come upstairs'. She said that was how she first met Sushant. He was thinking that 'Oh she went and fell asleep in the backseat. She has the heroine attitude'."

While working on the show, Ankita Lokhande and the late Sushant Singh Rajput fell in love and were in a relationship until 2016.