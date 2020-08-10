Ankita Lokhande rejoices as she welcomes twins Abeer and Abeera to her family: A new life has begun

Ankita Lokhande took to her social media handle to share a good news with her fans as she welcomed twins Abeer and Abeera to her family. Take a look.

Ankita Lokhande, just a few hours ago, took to her social media handle to share a piece of 'good' news with her fans. The actress posted a heartwarming picture on her Instagram with two newly born babies, as she flashed her infectious smile. In the picture, Ankita is seen delicately holding her the newborns in her arms, as they rest peacefully. The wide smile on Ankita's face makes it evident that she is overwhelmed with the arrival of these little munchkins in her family.

With this awe-inspiring picture, Ankita also penned down a heartfelt note. She wrote, 'Our family rejoices - a new life’s begun. Our circle is richer with the birth of these Twins. Welcome, Abeer, and Abeera. The Pavitra Rishta actress seems to be a new aunt to these babies, as she feels content while they sleep in her arms. The beautiful actress tagged her beau Vicky Jain, Varsha Jain, Reshu Jain, and Abhishek Srivastava in this post. It looks like the babies were born to someone, who is close to Vicky.

Within moments of Ankita sharing this endearing post, her fans showered their love and blessings on her and the newborn babies. Not only fans but her friends from the entertainment including Karanvir Bohra, Nisha Rawal, , Prarthana Behere, Mrunal Thakur, and Ashita Dhawan, also sent in their best wishes and congratulatory messages.

After a long time, Ankita has shared a happy post, as the unfortunate demise of her former co-star and ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput has left her devastated. Previously, Ankita's posts have only been about him and demanding justice for him.

