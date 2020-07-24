  1. Home
Ankita Lokhande reminisces Sushant Singh Rajput's journey from Pavitra Rishta to Dil Bechara post its release

Ankita Lokhande pens an emotional note remembering Sushant Singh Rajput's journey from Pavitra Rishta to Dil Bechara post the movie's OTT release. Check out her post.
4199 reads Mumbai Updated: July 24, 2020 08:59 pm
Ankita Lokhande reminisces Sushant Singh Rajput's journey from Pavitra Rishta to Dil Bechara post its release
It’s an emotional moment for Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans and loved ones as the late actor’s movie Dil Bechara has finally released. The actor who passed away on 14th June will forever be remembered through his movies, especially the Mukesh Chhabra directorial that marks his last on-screen appearance. Social media is abuzz with numerous posts regarding the movie as netizens poured out their emotions while remembering Sushant. Many actors from the industry have also shared their emotions about the same.

Sushant’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande has now shared an emotional post on social media which leaves us heartbroken. The actress has shared a motion picture of Dil Bechara featuring the late actor and Sanjana Sanghi. She further writes, “From #pavitrarishta to #dilbechara. One last time!!!” This definitely strikes a chord in our hearts as we remember the trajectory of Sushant’s career from the popular show Pavitra Rishta to his last movie Dil Bechara. Ankita had earlier shared a post remembering Sushant in which she was also seen lighting a candle for him.

Check out Ankita Lokhande’s Instagram post below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

From #pavitrarishta to #dilbechara One last time !!!

A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (lokhandeankita) on

Talking about Dil Bechara, it also marks the debut of Sanjana Sanghi who earlier made an appearance in the movie Rockstar and played the role of Nargis Fakhri’s on-screen sister Mandy Kaul. Apart from that, the romantic drama which happens to be an adaptation of ‘The Fault in Our Stars’ also marks the directorial debut of Mukesh Chhabra. The movie was earlier supposed to have a theatrical release in May but that got delayed because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read: Ankita Lokhande pens a note ahead of Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara release: Keep smiling wherever you are

Credits :Instagram

