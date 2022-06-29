Ankita Lokhande reunites with 'Pavitra Rishta' co-stars Mahesh Shetty, Jia Mustafa and Minal Mogam; PICS

Pavitra Rishta was one of the iconic drama series that aired on Zee TV from 2009 to 2014 and featured actress Ankita Lokhande essaying Archana and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput playing Manav. It was a story of a middle-class couple, Manav and Archana, and how love finds its way to the couple despite facing never-ending hindrances from people around them. The show also featured some talented actors who had delivered impeccable performances and entertained the audience for years.

Now, a few actors of 'Pavitra Rishta' were seen reuniting and treating their fans with pictures. Actress Ankita Lokhande, who is known to have an active presence on social media, frequently drops pictures and videos on her Instagram. She often shares details regarding her personal and professional life with her fans. The actress recently took to her Instagram stories and dropped pictures and videos with her former co-stars of Pavitra Rishta. In these snaps, we can see Ankita spending a gala evening with Mahesh Shetty, Jia Mustafa and Minal Mogam as the stars had reunited after a long time.

Check out their PICS here-

On the personal front, Ankita Lokhande married beau Vicky Jain after dating for several years. The couple got married on 14th December 2021. It was a grand event and was attended by numerous of the couples' friends from the industry.

On the professional front, Ankita has worked in several other shows including 'Ek Thi Nayka', 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4', and others. Archana was last seen in 'Smart Jodi', where she had participated with her husband, Vicky Jain. The show started in February this year, and after several tasks and competitions, Ankita and Vicky won the reality show and took home the trophy.

Also Read: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain look dreamy as they enjoy a romantic date; PICS