Ankita Lokhande rocks the airport look in ethnic attire, See PICS with hubby Vicky Jain

Popular television actress Ankita Lokhande has been trending on social media after her marriage to Vicky Jain. The actress has also been sharing a lot of updates on her social handle about her life after marriage. She was spotted today with her husband Vicky Jain at the Mumbai airport. The actress was glowing as she dressed in ethnic attire. Well, Ankita ditched her stylish airport look and went ahead with the traditional look. Both husband and wife were twinning in black colour.

Ankita was seen wearing a black colour Anarkali with multi colour dupatta. She opted for soft makeup and left her hair open. Vicky Jain also wore a black colour sweatshirt and black jeans. Both were seen smiling posing for the shutterbugs. Recently, she was seen with her mother-in-law and husband at the airport. She opted for a bandhej print orange saree and accessorised her look with bright red bangles. The couple looked adorable as they posed for the paparazzi.

Ankita Lokhande never misses an opportunity to make a statement entry in her ethnic wear.

The couple got married in December, last year. Their wedding was held in Mumbai and it was nothing less than any dream. The couple has been sharing cute pictures and videos on Instagram, post their marriage.

Take a look at the pictures here:

On the work front, Ankita is currently seen in the second season of ‘Pavitra Rishta’ opposite Shaheer Sheikh. The show streams on Zee5.

