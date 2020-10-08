Ankita Lokhande’s father gets discharged from the hospital; Actress says, ‘Nothing will ever make me happy’

As Ankita Lokhande ‘s father returns home from the hospital, she expresses her gratitude towards fans for praying for his health and recovery.

Ankita Lokhande has all the reasons to beam with happiness today. After all, her father has finally been discharged from the hospital. To note, Ankita’s father hadn’t been keeping well and was in the hospital for a while to undergo treatment. In fact, she has been sharing emotional posts for her father as she prayed for his speedy recovery. And now the prayers have been answered as Ankita’s father has finally been recovered. The Pavitra Rishta actress has shared the happy news on Instagram as she posted some happy pictures with her father and other family members.

In the caption, Ankita showered immense love on her father and promised to take care of her unconditionally. She also admitted that she is extremely happy with her father’s return from the hospital and expressed her gratitude towards her fans for praying for him. Besides, Ankita also thanked Lilavati Hospital for looking after her father. “Papa u r back from the hospital and nothing will ever make me happy more than you and your good health..I promise to take take care of you unconditionally and forever just the way you have been doing it for me and for us as family. Thank you everyone for prayers and love. Thank you #lilavatihospital for the awesome hospitality and the great doctors.”

Take a look at Ankita Lokhande’s heartfelt post for her father:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ankita made her Bollywood debut with starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She was last seen in Tiger Shroff and ’s Baaghi 3.

