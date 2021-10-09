Ankita Lokhande’s home: Elegant & modern white themed apartment that exudes calmness

Actress Ankita Lokhande is among the leading actresses on the Indian television screens. The actress rose to fame with her show Pavitra Rishta where she received lots of love for the portrayal of the role of Archana. The actress has also worked in other shows like Ek Thhi Naayka. The actress has also been part of reality shows Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4, Bigg Boss 13 as a supporter, etc. She was seen in the popular movies Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Baaghi 3, etc. She was recently seen in the reboot of her popular show, Pavitra Rishta along with Shaheer Sheikh. Talking about her personal life, the actress lives a very simple life and believes in making good bonds. Taking a look into her home you can experience the mix of fitness and charm in every corner.

The entrance-

There is a white beautiful door at the end of the gallery with a glass door outside.

Living area-

There is a huge living area with multiple color sofas. There is a red, blue, and grey sofa with designer cushions. There is also a beautiful chandelier in the living area.

Balcony- There is a small balcony but the place is beautifully decorated with multiple plants.

Temple-

Ankita Lokhande is a true devotee of Lord Ganesha and she has a spectacularly decorated temple at her home, in the living area.

Washroom-

There is a simple washroom with white tiles and a huge mirror in the basin, along with proper lighting. The actress loves to take mirror selfies.

Bedroom-

Ankita has a beautiful and very simple bedroom. There are white and brown curtains on the glass doors. There is white paint on the walls and a wooden bed in her room. There is also a white lamp and some drawers at the bedside.

