Ankita Lokhande’s husband Vicky Jain has the perfect gift for her for Women’s Day; Check it out

International Women’s Day is celebrated every year on 8th March. The day celebrates the achievements of women. Numerous celebs took to social media to wish their fans on this special day. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain also shared a video wishing fans and Vicky also revealed his special gift for her on this special day.

On the special day, the Pavitra Rishta actress shared a video with her husband Vicky Jain, where she said, “Mere husband Mr. Jain aaj aap sab ko happy women’s day wish karna chahte hai.” Vicky says, “Aaj maine apni wife ke liye ek bahot acha gift socha hai, jo main chahta hu har husband apni wife ke liye kare, aur vo hai chup rehna. Aaj saare husbands apni wife ko kuch nahi bolenge and sirf sunenge.” Ankita happily says, “Ise kehte hai husband jo suntan hai apni biwi ki”.

For the inversed, Ankita and Vicky had tied the knot on December 14, 2021, in a grand ceremony in Mumbai. Talking about the same, she shared, “I got married so I could party. You know we partied for three days? We just wanted to spend that money. I do not think there is a change. What change do people expect? I do not know, nothing has changed for me. It also depends on how you look at it. Some people take it very seriously. It is not a responsibility to fulfil, it is just about happiness. We are happy and that is all that matters.”



