Ankita Lokhande’s moves to Aishwarya Rai’s number is going viral for all the right reasons

Ankita Lokhande is among the most popular actresses on social media, with a massive fan following. Apart from her fabulous acting chops, the actress is also known for her gracious dance moves. The actress has often expressed her love for dancing with her fans. She has recently shared a video of her dance on the popular song ‘Silsila Ye Chahat Ka’ from Devdas, and her fans are amazed.

Ankita Lokhande is presently shooting for the reboot of her popular daily soap Pavitra Rishta. When she gets sometime between the shoot, she often engages in some fun trends on social media. She has shared a dance video from her vanity van. She is seen decked up in a beautiful yellow saree along with green bangles. The actress’s graceful dance movies on the song popular Aishwarya Rai song is drawing everyone’s attention. She wrote in the caption, “Vanity affair with myself”

See video here- Click

Ankita Lokhande is a spectacular dancer and she often gives a glimpse of beautiful moves on her social media handles. She is presently shooting for her show Pavitra Rishta, along with her co-star Shaheer Sheikh. They are playing the roles of Archana and Manav in the show. Ankita Lokhande’s role in the reboot of the show is very different from the previous one as she will be seen taking a stand for herself and fighting for herself. The show will be aired from 15th September. The trailer of the show has been released and the audience is very eager for the release of the show.

Also read- EXCLUSIVE: Ankita Lokhande didn’t feel bad about ‘Boycott Pavitra Rishta 2’ trend: It’s their love for Sushant