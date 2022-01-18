Ankita Lokhande’s throwback PIC with Vicky Jain shows their journey 'from friends to forever'
In the photo, both are seen posing in causals. The actress is not wearing any makeup and her hair is also not done. But still, they look adorable. She captioned the post as, "From friends to forever #anvikikahani". Fans dropped heart and face emojis in the comment section. On Makar Sankranti, she was seen wearing a black saree with a red border. Ankita had accessorised her look with pearl jewels including headband, waistband, arm band, necklace and bangles.
She was looking beautiful in her traditional attire as she posed with the background of kites. She wrote in the post, “A whole lot of love Increase the sweetness of jaggery Take sweet talk sweet talk Makar Sankranti to you and Best wishes to your family! Happy Makar Sankranti From Mr. and Mrs. Jain.”
Take a look at the post here:
To note, Vicky and Ankita date for a very long period before getting married. They were always open about their relationship.
Also Read: Ankita Lokhande dons traditional attire for her first Makar Sankranti post wedding; VIDEO