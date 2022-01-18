Ankita Lokhande’s throwback PIC with Vicky Jain shows their journey 'from friends to forever'

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s wedding was no less than a fairytale. The couple got hitched last year in December in Mumbai. Their wedding was an intimate affair with only close family members and friends in attendance. Since then the actress has been sharing a lot of pictures on her social handle post marriage. Recently, she also posted pictures of her first Makar Sankranti after marriage. And today, she decided to take a trip down the memory lane and shared a throwback picture with Vicky Jain.

In the photo, both are seen posing in causals. The actress is not wearing any makeup and her hair is also not done. But still, they look adorable. She captioned the post as, "From friends to forever #anvikikahani". Fans dropped heart and face emojis in the comment section. On Makar Sankranti, she was seen wearing a black saree with a red border. Ankita had accessorised her look with pearl jewels including headband, waistband, arm band, necklace and bangles.

She was looking beautiful in her traditional attire as she posed with the background of kites. She wrote in the post, “A whole lot of love Increase the sweetness of jaggery Take sweet talk sweet talk Makar Sankranti to you and Best wishes to your family! Happy Makar Sankranti From Mr. and Mrs. Jain.”