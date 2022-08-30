Ankita Lokhande says she loves to show her outfits on FaceTime and get compliments from husband Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain are among the most talked-about celebs in the entertainment industry. The duo had dated for several years and tied the knot in December 2021. Their wedding was truly a grand celebration and attended by numerous celebs and their friends from the industry. Ankita, who is known to have an active presence on social media, frequently drops pictures and videos on her Instagram. Pavitra Rishta actress recently shared pictures of herself in a beautiful white saree as she showered love on hubby Vicky Jain in captions.

In the post shared by the actress, Pavitra Rishta actress looks dreamy in a beautiful white saree with floral embroidery work. She paired the look with a statement traditional necklace with pearls and golden work. She also wore a pearl ring with it. Her makeup was very natural and flawless. She wrote in the captions, “Love is, Every time me getting all dressed up and show you each and everything I wear, only to get compliments from you and to see ur reaction on the FaceTime is definitely love @jainvick It is called a long distance love relationship.”

Speaking of Ankita and Vicky's personal life, the duo recently bought a new lavish house in Mumbai. Ankita often shares details regarding her personal and professional life with her fans. And this time too, the actress had given a digital tour to the fans of her house. She imitated Smriti Irani's character Tulsi from 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' and gave a glimpse of her luxurious house and also introduced her family. This video which was recently shared by her received an amazing reaction from her industry colleagues and fans.

On the professional front, Ankita and Vicky had participated in the reality show 'Smart Jodi' and after competing in several tasks, they were declared the winner of the show.

