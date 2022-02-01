Ankita Lokhande on Shaheer Sheikh getting in the shoes of SSR in Pavitra Rishta: He is a great actor

Ankita Lokhande has been on cloud 9 ever since the actress tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Vicky Jain in Mumbai last month. It's been over a month since her marriage now but the wedding glow does not seem to have faded from her face and her social media pictures are proof of it. Well, in terms of work Ankita is back on the sets shooting for the second season of her show Pavitra Rishta. Last year the show made a comeback on the OTT platform and Shaheer Sheikh stepped into the role of Manav that was immortalized by the late Sushant Singh Rajput. In a recent interview with Mid Day, the actress opened up about Shaheer stepping into SSR’s shoes.

Ankita Lokhande in the interview revealed that she is glad fans have accepted Shaheer Sheikh as the new Manav. Talking about this she further said, “I was sure Shaheer would slip into the character of Manav because he is a great actor. Be it Sushant or some other actor, what matters is that people should be able to connect [with the actor], and the chemistry [between the leads] should work.” The revival of Pavitra Rishta has not been easy for the entire team and especially for Shaheer. While a section of the audience had cheered Sheikh on, many were irked to see another actor step into Rajput’s shoes.

Talking about the negative responses, Ankita Lokhande said that there will always be people who will talk ill of you and then there will always be people who would love your work. She chooses to look at the positive side as Ankita believes that there is no point in seeing the negative side.

Talking about her husband Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande quipped that he is a supportive husband and always motivates her to try out different things in life. The actress reveals that it is her husband who pushes her to work. In the end, Ankita revealed that she truly feels like Archana now and it is a beautiful space to be in.

