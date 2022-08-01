Ankita Lokhande shares birthday post for her 'HOTTEST husband' Vicky Jain as they party in Dubai; VIDEO

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are among the most popular celeb couple in the telly world. Pavitra Rishta actress is very excited as she celebrated the first birthday of her husband after marriage. The duo got married last year which involved grand celebrations and lots of fun. On the special day of Vicky’s birthday, the couple is seen partying with their friends in Dubai. The actress shared a sweet post for him as they were seen dancing together.

In the post shared by Smart Jodi winner, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are seen dancing romantically on a yacht, overlooking a grand view of the city. They are dancing to the popular track ‘Mere Yaara' from Akshay Kumar’s movie, Sooryavanshi. The actress captioned, “Happy birthday my one and only KNOTTIEST and the HOTTEST husband From your one and only happiest and sexiest wife #magicalmoments.”

Numerous friends and fans took to social media to send best wishes. Ali Merchant wrote, “Happy birthday Mera bhai, King of best times!! @jainvick”, Asita Dhawan commented, “Wowwwwwwwwww”, Amruta Khanvilkar commented, “Omggggg Vick you absolutely amazing soul happy happy bday.” Bhagyashree commented, “Happy Birthday Vicky. May the crown of success be yours and the warmth of love in your arms always.”

Mahhi Vij, Monalisa and Yuvika Chaudhary also sent birthday wishes to Vicky Jain on the post.

Meanwhile, Ankita and Vicky tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Vicky Jain, on December 14 last year. The wedding was preceded by many pre-wedding functions, including sangeet, cocktail, Mehendi, and haldi. The couple also hosted several parties after the marriage, attended by the biggest names in the entertainment industry, including Ekta Kapoor.

