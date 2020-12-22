Ankita Lokhande shares cryptic post after being trolled over birthday pics: Ugliness from soul creates issues

After Ankita Lokhande was trolled for celebrating her birthday with Sandip Ssingh, the actress has shared a cryptic post on social media saying there is no place for hatred in her heart.

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence, his former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande has been making the headlines. Be it grieving over Sushant’s demise to seeking justice for him and opening up about his life, everything about Ankita has been grabbing eyeballs. However, recently, Ankita got on the radars of the trollers as the Pavitra Rishta actress was seen celebrating her birthday with beau Vicky Jain and close friends including Sandip Ssingh. As the actress shared the pics and videos from her birthday celebration, a section of the society was seen hitting out at Ankita for tor celebrating her day with him.

After receiving flak on social media, Ankita shared a cryptic post for the haters and mentioned that hatred has no place in her heart. Taking to her Instagram story, Ankita wrote, “Me and my heart, we have got issues that we battle with, but one thing that will never live inside of us is hate. When you have thoughts of hatred inside of you, that is the ugliness from the soul that creates and controls all of your issues.”

Take a look at Ankita Lokhande’s IG story:

Earlier, Ankita along with the team of Pavitra Rishta had paid a heartfelt tribute to Sushant at Zee Rishtey Awards 2020. To note, Ankita and Sushant had started their journey in showbiz together with Pavitra Rishta wherein the duo played the lead roles. In fact, they even found love in each other on the sets and went on to date for six years.

