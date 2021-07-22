Ankita Lokhande shares first look motion poster of upcoming Pavitra Rishta 2.0; WATCH

The shooting of Pavitra Rishta's second season has already kicked off. Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh will be seen in the lead roles and they have started shooting for the same. The mahurat pictures had gone viral on social media. Recently, the lead actress had also shared her first COVID 19 test video with fans. The test is now mandatory for everyone owing to the pandemic. She had tested negative. And to increase the excitement more among the audience, she shared the first look motion poster of the show.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ankita wrote, “Some stories make you believe in love. Witness one such love story on #ZEE5. #PavitraRishta #ItsNeverTooLate.” In the poster, both actors are not seen. The video shows green leaves kept in a heart shape and slowly it changes the colour. And then the title Pavitra Rishta appears. The show will be aired on ZEE5 as mentioned on the poster. Shaheer will be playing the iconic role of Manav which was earlier played by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The actress will be seen in here same Archana role. To note, the actor had mentioned that it was a challenging decision for him to step into Manav’s role.

Click here to view the poster:

He had said, “Sushant, you will always be Manav. Nothing can change that & no one can replace that. I may not be as good, and I may not do justice to it like you did, but I promise to give it my ALL.” On the work front, Shaheer is currently seen in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3.

Also Read: Late Sushant Singh Rajput's fans call to boycott Pavitra Rishta 2; Ankita Lokhande & Shaheer Sheikh trolled