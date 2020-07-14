Ankita Lokhande shares first post after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise and lights a diya
After a month of Sushant Singh Rajput's unfortunate demise, his former girlfriend and co-star shared a post on her social media handle. The actress shared a picture of a diya along with a heartwarming caption. Take a look.
After a month of Sushant Singh Rajput's unfortunate demise, his former girlfriend and co-star shared a post on her social media handle. The actress shared a picture of a diya along with a heartwarming caption. She wrote, 'Child of God.'
Take a look at Ankita's post here:
Credits :Instagram
Latest Videos
Himanshi Khurana on her Lockdown To Do List, most googled search, fights, PM Modi’s speech & COVID 19
Shehnaaz Gill VS Himanshi Khurana Controversy- All you need to know about ex Bigg Boss inmates’ online fight
PrimeTime Partners: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka co stars Aditi Sharma & Vikram Singh Chauhan on their chemistry
Abhishek Bachchan on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s response to Breathe-Into the Shadows trailer and Aaradhya
Your comment has been submitted to the moderation queue