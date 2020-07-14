  1. Home
Ankita Lokhande shares first post after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise and lights a diya

After a month of Sushant Singh Rajput's unfortunate demise, his former girlfriend and co-star shared a post on her social media handle. The actress shared a picture of a diya along with a heartwarming caption. Take a look.
Mumbai
Ankita Lokhande shares first post after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise and lights a diya
After a month of Sushant Singh Rajput's unfortunate demise, his former girlfriend and co-star shared a post on her social media handle. The actress shared a picture of a diya along with a heartwarming caption. She wrote, 'Child of God.' 

Take a look at Ankita's post here: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

CHILD Of GOD

A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on

