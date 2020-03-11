Ankita Lokhande shares loved up pictures from her Holi celebration with beau Vicky Jain and we are in awe

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Ankita Lokhande had an amazing time celebrating Holi with beau Vicky Jain and her recent Instagram post is proof to it.

Ankita Lokhande is in a happy space on both personal and professional front. The actress, who was last seen in Baaghi 3 along with Tiger Shroff, and Riteish Deshmukh, has been basking in the success of the action drama. On the other hand, she is head over heels in love with beau Vicky Jain and is enjoying the best phase of her love life. The couple has been dating each other for a while now and has been going strong with each other.

In fact, their frequent PDA on social media also speaks volumes about their equation. And now Ankita has shared colourful pictures of herself with Vicky from their Holi celebration and it is once again giving major couple goals. In the picture, Ankita and Vicky were seen twinning in white and had their colours on. Besides, the diva was also seen climbing over Vicky’s back as they smile their flawless smile for the camera. Their love filled pictures indeed made our hearts go aww over their adorable chemistry.

Check out Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s cute picture from Holi 2020:

For the uninitiated, Ankita became a household name with her stint on Indian television in the show Pavitra Rishta opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. In fact, the show also played cupid for Ankita and Sushant’s love affair. However, the duo parted ways after dating each other for a couple of years. Later, Ankita stepped into Bollywood with starrer 2019 release Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi wherein she was seen playing the role of Jhansi Ki Rani’s close aide Jhalkari Bai and won a lot of appreciation for her role.

