Ankita Lokhande shares a mushy PIC with her beau Vicky Jain: Don’t underestimate the beauty of gods love story

Ankita Lokhande is riding high on the success of her show Pavitra Rishta 2. The show was one of the most awaited ones. Fans were eagerly waiting for it to be premiered. She is seen opposite Shaheer Sheikh who is playing the iconic role of Manav. The actress is seen in the role of Archana. However, apart from this, she also shares pictures with her beau Vicky Jain. Both are madly in love with each other and never shy away from giving couple goals.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram handle, the actress writes, “Don’t underestimate the beauty of gods love story for you. He can do more than you ask or imagine.” In the picture, Ankita is seen wearing a beautiful pink colour saree with gajra on her bun and long earrings. Vicky is seen wearing a kurta and pajama. Both are lost in each other as she cuddles in him. As soon as she posted picture, fans and celebrities dropped emojis. Shraddha Arya wrote, “Awww’ along with heart emojis.

Recently, the actress celebrated the success of Pavitra Rishta 2 and cut the cake. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Pavitra rishta. A day full of love and blessing. Thank you each and every one for the love,support and appreciation. Grateful”

The current track of the show is focussing on the trouble Manav and Archana is facing in their marriage. Manav thinks she is responsible for the trouble. Both families are against each other and do not want this marriage to work.

